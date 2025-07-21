Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 12.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 1020.33 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 12.14% to Rs 223.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 1020.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 931.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

