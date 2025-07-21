Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 12.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 12.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 1020.33 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 12.14% to Rs 223.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 1020.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 931.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1020.33931.08 10 OPM %91.0892.41 -PBDT281.09257.73 9 PBT277.63255.10 9 NP223.87199.64 12

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

