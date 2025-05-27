Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 78.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.79% to Rs 582.46 croreNet profit of Paul Merchants rose 78.69% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.79% to Rs 582.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 853.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.23% to Rs 63.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.72% to Rs 3334.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6503.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
