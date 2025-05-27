Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 1.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 1.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 671.30 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 1.49% to Rs 52.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 671.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.41% to Rs 202.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 2349.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1931.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales671.30598.89 12 2349.511931.64 22 OPM %12.7718.17 -16.1517.15 - PBDT96.6595.36 1 360.20268.74 34 PBT70.8473.08 -3 265.12167.38 58 NP52.5351.76 1 202.56120.28 68

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

