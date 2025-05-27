Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 1.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 671.30 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 1.49% to Rs 52.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 671.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.41% to Rs 202.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 2349.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1931.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
