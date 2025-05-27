TruCap Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.59% to Rs 35.37 crore

Net loss of TruCap Finance reported to Rs 67.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.59% to Rs 35.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 59.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 196.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

