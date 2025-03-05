Siemens Ltd up for third straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 5106.95, up 3.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5106.95, up 3.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Siemens Ltd has slipped around 9.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5116.5, up 3.49% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 8.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 79.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News