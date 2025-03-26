Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens spurts on NCLT nod for energy business demerger

Siemens spurts on NCLT nod for energy business demerger

Image
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Siemens rose 5.82% to Rs 5417 after the company said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sanctioned the demerger of Siemens Energy India from the company.

Siemens announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the demerger of Siemens Energy India from the company.

As part of the restructuring, Siemens shareholders will receive one share of Siemens Energy India for each Siemens share they hold as of the record date, set for 7 April 2025.

The appointed date of the demerger is 1 March 2025, and the effective date of the demerger is 25 March 2025.

The company also informed that Guilherme Vieira De Mendonca, who was leading the firm's energy business, has been transferred to Siemens Energy. He has been appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer.

Harish Shekar, who was the finance head of the companys energy business, will be the executive director and chief financial officer of the new demerged entity.

Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility.

Also Read

Tech Wrap March 26: WWDC 2025 Dates, ChatGPT's image generation, Gemini 2.5

Stopping funds of states not implementing 'PM SHRI' unjustified: Parl panel

Nestle India gets ₹69 lakh tax penalty, says operations remain unaffected

LIVE: India calls USCIRF report 'biased and politically motivated'

Trump could impose copper import tariffs within weeks, not months

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Siemens rose 21.55% to Rs 614.30 crore while net sales declined 3.30% to Rs 3587.20 crore in Q1 December 2024 over Q1 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market catches its breath after a seven-day sprint, Nifty ends below 23,500

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.40%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Sustained improvement in capital use efficiency will be a big boost to India's growth prospects in coming years

Bank liquidity remained sufficient says Finance Ministry

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story