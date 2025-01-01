SignatureGlobal India Ltd Falls 1.11%

SignatureGlobal India Ltd has lost 0.01% over last one month compared to 0.22% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.63% drop in the SENSEX

SignatureGlobal India Ltd lost 1.11% today to trade at Rs 1349.3. The BSE Realty index is down 0.5% to quote at 8192.99. The index is down 0.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 0.48% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 33.28 % over last one year compared to the 8.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd has lost 0.01% over last one month compared to 0.22% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.63% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 139 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40274 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1645.85 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 880.95 on 01 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News