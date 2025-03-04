Signpost India slides after CFO Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal resigns

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Signpost India slipped 2.38% to Rs 217.30 after the company informed that Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company has tendered his resignation as CFO and KMP on 3 March 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company clarified that Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal resigned from his position due to personal reasons, with effect from the close of business hours on 31 March 2025.

Signpost India is engaged in business of Advertising in general and outdoor advertising in various ways and manners, including indoor and outdoor, newspapers, souvenirs, hoardings, buses, railways, bus shelters, airports, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 39.3% to Rs 5.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 9.47 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 7.2% YoY to Rs 112.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

