Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 21.18 points or 0.85% at 2462.62 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 1.73%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.21%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.9%),ITI Ltd (down 0.86%),HFCL Ltd (down 0.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.71%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.57%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.88%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 2.7%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.76%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 293.5 or 0.69% at 43073.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 45.67 points or 0.34% at 13380.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.65 points or 0.27% at 22058.65.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 169.2 points or 0.23% at 72916.74.

On BSE,2060 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News