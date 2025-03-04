Volumes soar at India Cements Ltd counter

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 67.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.63 lakh shares

Schaeffler India Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 March 2025.

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 67.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.67% to Rs.286.50. Volumes stood at 7.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 4.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52060 shares. The stock gained 4.62% to Rs.3,229.90. Volumes stood at 51882 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 69196 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9598 shares. The stock rose 6.77% to Rs.7,322.60. Volumes stood at 13811 shares in the last session.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd saw volume of 58.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.75% to Rs.869.00. Volumes stood at 6.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd recorded volume of 7.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.87% to Rs.1,732.45. Volumes stood at 81181 shares in the last session.

