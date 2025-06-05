Sika Interplant soars 56% in three days, hits record high

Sika Interplant Systems surged 14.39% to Rs 1287.25, extending gains for the third consecutive session.The stock has soared 56% in just three days and hit a record high of Rs 1,347.70 intraday. Over the past year, it has delivered a staggering 164.09% return.
The surge comes on the heels of an announcement made on Tuesday (3 June), where the company revealed it had signed a license agreement with Goodrich Actuation Systems (part of Collins Aerospace). The deal allows SIKA to carry out maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for key flight control components used in Airbus A320/A321 aircraft. The license applies to aircraft registered in India and select neighboring countries, reinforcing SIKAs focus on expanding its regional MRO capabilities.
Sika Interplant Systems operates across engineered projects and systems, interconnect solutions and electrical module integration, MRO services, and value-added distribution.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 30.74% to Rs 7.91 crore while net sales rose 23.84% to Rs 46.02 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app