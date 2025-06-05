Sika Interplant soars 56% in three days, hits record high

Sika Interplant Systems surged 14.39% to Rs 1287.25, extending gains for the third consecutive session.

The stock has soared 56% in just three days and hit a record high of Rs 1,347.70 intraday. Over the past year, it has delivered a staggering 164.09% return.

The surge comes on the heels of an announcement made on Tuesday (3 June), where the company revealed it had signed a license agreement with Goodrich Actuation Systems (part of Collins Aerospace). The deal allows SIKA to carry out maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for key flight control components used in Airbus A320/A321 aircraft. The license applies to aircraft registered in India and select neighboring countries, reinforcing SIKAs focus on expanding its regional MRO capabilities.