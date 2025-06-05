Choice Intl's arm bags Rs 63.43 cr projects from Maharashtra and Odisha Governments

Choice International announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Services, has secured two significant project development contracts worth approximately Rs 63.47 crore (inclusive of GST).

The projects have been awarded by the State Governments of Maharashtra and Odisha.

These contracts mark a significant step in expanding the company's footprint in the public sector transformation and infrastructure planning sectors across India.

The company has been awarded a prestigious work order worth Rs 52.80 crores by the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), part of the Government of Maharashtra. This assignment is a crucial part of the World Bank-supported MahaSTRIDE Program aimed at enhancing institutional capabilities at the district level across the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division.

The engagement spans a period of five years and focuses on driving data-backed, growth-oriented decision-making. The project is aligned with Indias vision of a $5 trillion economy and Maharashtras goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy. The District Strategic Units (DSUs) established under this initiative will play a pivotal role in supporting these economic goals. Additionally, Choice Consultancy Services has emerged as the H1 (highest-ranked) bidder for the project titled Providing Engineering Consultancy Services in 58 Urban Local Bodies of Odisha State. The project, floated by the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha, aims to enhance urban infrastructure planning and technical capacity to manage rapid urbanization across the state.

With a proposed value of Rs 10.67 crores, this engagement is expected to span two years, pending the final confirmation of the work order. The companys involvement in these initiatives directly aligns with the Government of Indias vision to modernize institutions, expand digital access, and promote inclusive economic growth. By contributing to these transformative programs, the company solidifies its position as a trusted partner in executing high-impact public development strategies across the nation, it added. Arun Poddar, CEO of Choice International, said: "We are proud to deepen our engagement with public sector partners through these important assignments. Our commitment to advancing Institutional capabilities and urban infrastructure is unwavering, and we remain focused on delivering impact-driven, technology-enabled solutions that empower communities and contribute to Indias long-term growth. These project wins further validate our strategic direction and reinforce our positioning as a trusted execution partner in high-value public sector initiatives."