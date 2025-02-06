Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Simplex Realty declined 9.62% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.26 0 OPM %-576.92-338.46 -PBDT0.740.76 -3 PBT0.700.73 -4 NP0.470.52 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unichem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Diamines & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 73.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 46.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story