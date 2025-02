Unichem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 533.09 crore

Net profit of Unichem Laboratories declined 20.99% to Rs 57.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 533.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 465.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.533.09465.7216.046.6892.3936.8161.855.1957.8573.22

