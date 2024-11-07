Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 0.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 0.09% to Rs 11277.76 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 0.31% to Rs 3793.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3781.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 11277.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11267.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11277.7611267.07 0 OPM %85.0986.18 -PBDT7969.567632.12 4 PBT4677.504355.08 7 NP3793.023781.42 0

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

