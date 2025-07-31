Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 50.92% in the June 2025 quarter

V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 50.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 52.33% to Rs 632.22 crore

Net profit of V2 Retail rose 50.92% to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.33% to Rs 632.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 415.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales632.22415.03 52 OPM %13.8013.36 -PBDT65.3943.14 52 PBT33.2921.77 53 NP24.6616.34 51

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

