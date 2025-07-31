V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 50.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.33% to Rs 632.22 crore

Net profit of V2 Retail rose 50.92% to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.33% to Rs 632.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 415.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.632.22415.0313.8013.3665.3943.1433.2921.7724.6616.34

