Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 14.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 14.31% to Rs 80.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 1056.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 935.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1056.95935.4511.8512.25118.51101.08110.8694.4080.6970.59

