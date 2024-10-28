Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 14.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 1056.95 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 14.31% to Rs 80.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 1056.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 935.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1056.95935.45 13 OPM %11.8512.25 -PBDT118.51101.08 17 PBT110.8694.40 17 NP80.6970.59 14

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

