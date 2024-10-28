Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 126.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.24% to Rs 61.57 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 126.85% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.24% to Rs 61.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.61.5739.6613.5813.644.562.622.681.092.451.08

