Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJ Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SJ Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 78.32% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net Loss of SJ Corporation reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.32% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.14% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 15.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.1710.01 -78 15.5521.77 -29 OPM %-3.690 -0.582.57 - PBDT-0.070.01 PL 0.110.59 -81 PBT-0.110 0 0.020.57 -96 NP-0.09-0.05 -80 0.010.35 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Titan Company PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 786 cr in Q4 FY24

Titan Company slips after Q4 PAT drops 24% QoQ to Rs 786 cr

BSE SME IPO of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry subscribed 25.03 times

Broader market outperforms; media shares in demand

BSE SME Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry makes strong debut

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Classic Leasing &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Wires &amp; Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 11.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Utique Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story