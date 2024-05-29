Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utique Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Utique Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 99.86% to Rs 0.03 crore

Utique Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.86% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.23% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 67.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.0321.25 -100 67.9660.50 12 OPM %-1766.67-0.71 --1.69-2.69 - PBDT0.100.02 400 1.380.97 42 PBT0.030.01 200 1.140.95 20 NP00.38 -100 0.290.62 -53

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

