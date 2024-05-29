Utique Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.86% to Rs 0.03 croreUtique Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.86% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.23% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 67.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
