Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.75% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

