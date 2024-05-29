Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Classic Leasing &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.75% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.09 78 0.390.16 144 OPM %56.25-22.22 -20.51-81.25 - PBDT0.17-0.01 LP 0.190.01 1800 PBT0.16-0.01 LP 0.180.01 1700 NP0.160.02 700 0.180.04 350

