Sales decline 8.89% to Rs 26.43 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) declined 11.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.89% to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.19% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 108.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

26.4329.01108.60108.3014.7915.7516.1917.183.023.3712.6713.610.170.601.311.260.310.351.491.34

