Wires &amp; Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 11.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 8.89% to Rs 26.43 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) declined 11.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.89% to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.19% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 108.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.4329.01 -9 108.60108.30 0 OPM %14.7915.75 -16.1917.18 - PBDT3.023.37 -10 12.6713.61 -7 PBT0.170.60 -72 1.311.26 4 NP0.310.35 -11 1.491.34 11

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

