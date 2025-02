SJVN consolidated net profit rises 7.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 670.99 crore

Net profit of SJVN rose 7.24% to Rs 149.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 138.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 670.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 543.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.670.99543.3168.1467.82326.40320.38188.91208.26149.03138.97

