Laurus Labs Ltd soars 0.47%, gains for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22927.9, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1071.9, up 0.58% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 88.52% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% jump in NIFTY and a 1.52% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.