SJVN Ltd Surges 11.53%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.22%

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
SJVN Ltd has added 21.34% over last one month compared to 4.04% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX

SJVN Ltd gained 11.53% today to trade at Rs 157.2. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.22% to quote at 6396.07. The index is up 4.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd increased 5.39% and KPI Green Energy Ltd added 5% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 95.88 % over last one year compared to the 20.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SJVN Ltd has added 21.34% over last one month compared to 4.04% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8.02 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23.38 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 170.45 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 52.69 on 09 Aug 2023.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

