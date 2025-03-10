SJVN inks MoU with Chhattisgarh Govt to develop 1800 MW PSP

SJVN said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL), Government of Chhattisgarh, to develop an 1800 MW pumped storage project (PSP) at Kotpali, Chattisgarh.

Total investment for the project is estimated at Rs 9,500 crore, with direct and indirect employment benefits expected for 5,000 people during its development phase.

The Kotpali PSP is a off-stream closed-loop type PSP in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh with an installed capacity of 1800 MW, designed to generate energy around 3967 MU.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 66.2% to Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 441.14 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 34.6% QoQ to Rs 670.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter declined 1.67% to Rs 86.30 on the BSE.

