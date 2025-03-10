360 ONE WAM Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sequent Scientific Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2025.

Sequent Scientific Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2025.

360 ONE WAM Ltd tumbled 7.41% to Rs 900.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 46406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18825 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd crashed 6.74% to Rs 144.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36416 shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd lost 6.66% to Rs 134.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd shed 6.66% to Rs 2145.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 634 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd slipped 6.49% to Rs 575.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News