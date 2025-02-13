Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

