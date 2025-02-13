Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.26 35 OPM %37.1469.23 -PBDT0.130.19 -32 PBT0.100.16 -38 NP0.050.13 -62

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

