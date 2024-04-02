Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Subros Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Flexituff Ventures International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 April 2024.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup lost 6.70% to Rs 175.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4899 shares in the past one month.

Subros Ltd crashed 5.68% to Rs 518.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7241 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 31.18. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39624 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 362.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23185 shares in the past one month.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd pared 4.98% to Rs 43.69. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18995 shares in the past one month.

