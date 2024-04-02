Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 April 2024.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd tumbled 4.42% to Rs 3455.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3998 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd lost 4.41% to Rs 1312.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11288 shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd crashed 3.99% to Rs 28.16. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 105.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd dropped 3.94% to Rs 2087.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 973 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd fell 3.78% to Rs 13.49. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 597.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 527.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

