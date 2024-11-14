SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 69.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 127.46 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 69.59% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 127.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 175.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.127.46175.6810.9423.5015.1440.1812.0837.478.6428.41

