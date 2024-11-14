Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 69.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 127.46 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 69.59% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 127.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 175.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales127.46175.68 -27 OPM %10.9423.50 -PBDT15.1440.18 -62 PBT12.0837.47 -68 NP8.6428.41 -70

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

