SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 69.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 127.46 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 69.59% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 127.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 175.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales127.46175.68 -27 OPM %10.9423.50 -PBDT15.1440.18 -62 PBT12.0837.47 -68 NP8.6428.41 -70
