POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 47.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.03% to Rs 372.36 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 47.55% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 372.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.76% to Rs 31.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.42% to Rs 1450.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1120.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

372.36307.661450.101120.444.964.264.323.4714.939.4045.2025.6213.268.7241.8023.8810.527.1331.1817.74

