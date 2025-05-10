Home / Markets / Capital Market News / POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 47.55% in the March 2025 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 47.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 21.03% to Rs 372.36 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 47.55% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 372.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.76% to Rs 31.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.42% to Rs 1450.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1120.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales372.36307.66 21 1450.101120.44 29 OPM %4.964.26 -4.323.47 - PBDT14.939.40 59 45.2025.62 76 PBT13.268.72 52 41.8023.88 75 NP10.527.13 48 31.1817.74 76

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

