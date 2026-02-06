Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 11.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 62.70 croreNet profit of Smartlink Holdings declined 11.81% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 62.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales62.7053.73 17 OPM %1.771.10 -PBDT3.842.76 39 PBT2.781.81 54 NP2.242.54 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content