NIIT consolidated net profit rises 17.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 86.29 croreNet profit of NIIT rose 17.64% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 86.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.26% to Rs 46.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 357.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 303.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
