The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 31.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 204.89 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 31.86% to Rs 29.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 204.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 156.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.92% to Rs 116.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 708.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 550.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

204.89156.92708.27550.3822.4223.8022.9023.0346.2740.89164.19133.6440.0235.58140.80116.1829.3243.03116.85103.48

