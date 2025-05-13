Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 6.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 167.18 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies declined 6.46% to Rs 26.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 167.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.64% to Rs 131.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 636.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 623.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

