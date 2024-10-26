SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 14.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 450.83 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities rose 14.39% to Rs 45.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 450.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 389.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.450.83389.4626.2224.1467.9161.4060.9851.9945.3039.60

