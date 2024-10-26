Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 77.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 77.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 42.99% to Rs 1051.35 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 77.47% to Rs 257.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.99% to Rs 1051.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 735.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1051.35735.26 43 OPM %53.5748.97 -PBDT368.83215.79 71 PBT347.34191.42 81 NP257.64145.17 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India squad for Australia Tests: Nitish Reddy gets maiden Test call-up

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

India squad for South Africa T20s: No Mayank Yadav, Vijay gets 1st call-up

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story