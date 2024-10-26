Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coal India consolidated net profit declines 21.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 9.03% to Rs 27271.30 crore

Net profit of Coal India declined 21.86% to Rs 6289.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8048.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.03% to Rs 27271.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29978.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27271.3029978.01 -9 OPM %31.6033.49 -PBDT10051.1311929.35 -16 PBT8153.3710335.79 -21 NP6289.108048.64 -22

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

