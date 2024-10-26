Coal India consolidated net profit declines 21.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.03% to Rs 27271.30 crore

Net profit of Coal India declined 21.86% to Rs 6289.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8048.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.03% to Rs 27271.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29978.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

