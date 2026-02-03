SMC Global Securities rises after Q3 PAT climbs 48% QoQ to Rs 31 cr

SMC Global Securities rose 2.26% to Rs 76.99 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 47.82% to Rs 30.54 crore on a 12.06% rise in total income to Rs 495.53 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue declined 29.7%, and total income rose 8.2% in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 39.03 crore, down by 30.05% from Rs 55.80 crore in Q3 FY25.

On the segmental front, broking, distribution, and trading stood at Rs 286.58 crore, up 17.3% YoY; insurance broking services at Rs 181.06 crore, up 22.15% YoY; and financing activities at Rs 48.37 crore, down 32.03% YoY during the period under review.

Total expense rose by 13.52% to Rs 456.50 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with the same period last year, due to higher fees and commission expense (up 16.62% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 10.84% YoY), and higher finance costs (up 10.98% YoY). Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the same is fixed at 6 February 2026. SMC Global Securities is a Delhi-based stockbroking company and is the flagship company of the SMC group. The group is one of the old integrated capital market intermediaries in the financial sector engaged in the business of brokering, arbitrage trading, financial product distribution (mutual funds, debt products, and insurance), depository services, portfolio management services (PMS), and lending operations.