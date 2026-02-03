India-US trade deal marks significant reset in economic ties between both countries, says FICCI

Anant Goenka, President, FICCI has stated that India-US trade deal marks a significant reset in economic ties between both countries. The reduction of reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent following months of negotiation by Commerce and Industry Minister and his team will materially improve the competitiveness of Indian exports in the worlds largest import market. With sectors such as apparel, leather, gems and jewellery and marine products poised to benefit, this agreement has the potential to strengthen business confidence and deepen bilateral economic engagement. If implemented effectively, it can provide a meaningful boost to Indias export growth trajectory, broaden market access, and underscore the strategic importance of sustained cooperation between two of the worlds largest democracies.

