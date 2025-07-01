Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu gains as June sales climbs 6% YoY

SML Isuzu gains as June sales climbs 6% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
SML Isuzu jumped 5.75% to Rs 2,235.35 after the company said that it has sold 1,871 units in June 2025, registering a growth of 6.3% from 1,760 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicle sales surged 41.6% to 480 units in June 2025 as against 339 units sold in June 2024.

The company has sold 1,391 units of passenger vehicles in June 2025, down 2.1% YoY.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 1.2% to Rs 52.95 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.51% to Rs 771.38 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

