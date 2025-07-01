Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Blue Dart Express Ltd saw volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 80.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7196 shares

HBL Engineering Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 July 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd saw volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 80.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7196 shares. The stock increased 6.66% to Rs.6,815.00. Volumes stood at 10856 shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd saw volume of 208.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.96% to Rs.622.30. Volumes stood at 8.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd recorded volume of 212.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.76% to Rs.750.25. Volumes stood at 179.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd clocked volume of 15.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.39% to Rs.1,223.00. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 4.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72062 shares. The stock slipped 1.45% to Rs.908.15. Volumes stood at 42929 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound near four year high, GBPINR futures approach 118 mark

Kuantum Papers restarts Paper Machine-4 (PM4) on completion of upgradation

IndusInd Bank launches 'INDIE for Business' for empowering MSMEs

Mahindra & Mahindra June tractor sales grow 13% to 53,392 units

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story