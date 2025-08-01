SML Isuzu hits the roof after July sales climbs 19% YoY

SML Isuzu hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 3,469.40 after the company said that it has sold 1,427 units in July 2025, registering a growth of 18.6% from 1,203 units sold in the same period last year.Cargo vehicle sales surged 53.2% to 449 units in July 2025 as against 293 units sold in July 2024.
The company has sold 978 units of passenger vehicles in July 2025, up 7.5% YoY.
SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.
The company's standalone net profit jumped 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.38% to Rs 845.89 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Q1 FY25.
