SML Isuzu hits the roof after July sales climbs 19% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
SML Isuzu hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 3,469.40 after the company said that it has sold 1,427 units in July 2025, registering a growth of 18.6% from 1,203 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicle sales surged 53.2% to 449 units in July 2025 as against 293 units sold in July 2024.

The company has sold 978 units of passenger vehicles in July 2025, up 7.5% YoY.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.38% to Rs 845.89 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

