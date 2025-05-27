Bharat Forge Ltd soars 0.51%, gains for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1256.1, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.62% gain in NIFTY and a 0.89% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1256.1, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24860.4. The Sensex is at 81705.06, down 0.57%. Bharat Forge Ltd has added around 12.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23763.15, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1256.9, up 0.59% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is down 19.75% in last one year as compared to a 8.62% gain in NIFTY and a 0.89% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News