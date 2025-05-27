Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank soars 1.21%, up for third straight session

Punjab National Bank soars 1.21%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 102.18, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.3% in last one year as compared to a 8.57% gain in NIFTY and a 12.83% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 102.18, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24848.85. The Sensex is at 81538.17, down 0.78%. Punjab National Bank has added around 0.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55572, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 274.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 102.78, up 1.62% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

