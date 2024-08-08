Kopran consolidated net profit rises 300.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 139.44 crore

Net profit of Kopran rose 300.72% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 139.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.139.44117.0013.025.3918.616.8714.733.6111.102.77

