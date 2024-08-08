Kopran consolidated net profit rises 300.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 139.44 croreNet profit of Kopran rose 300.72% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 139.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales139.44117.00 19 OPM %13.025.39 -PBDT18.616.87 171 PBT14.733.61 308 NP11.102.77 301
