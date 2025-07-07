JSW Energy commissions 261 MW RE capacity; capacity added in Q1 FY26 aggregates to 1.9 GW

JSW Energy said that it has commissioned 261 MW of renewable energy (RE) capacity with solar capacity of 189 MW and wind capacity of 72 MW, taking the installed capacity to 12,760 MW.

With this the cumulative capacity addition during Q1 FY26 stands at 1.9 GW, constituting both organic and inorganic capacities.

Share of renewables in the overall capacity increases to 56% constituting of wind capacity at 3,554 MW, solar capacity at 2,157 MW and hydro capacity at 1,391 MW.

This capacity addition is timely in nature and will enable the company to benefit from the peak renewable generation season during the year and will contribute meaningfully to overall renewable output.

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 29.9 GW comprising of 12.8 GW operational, 12.5 GW under-construction across thermal, wind, solar and hydro and pipeline of 4.6 GW. JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. The scrip advanced 0.68% to currently trade at Rs 515.50 on the BSE.