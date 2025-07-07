Sharda Motor Industries allots 2.87 cr bonus equity shares

On 07 July 2025

The Board of Sharda Motor Industries at its meeting held on 07 July 2025 has approved the allotment of 2,87,03,853 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 2/- (Rupees Two only) each in the ratio 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new Bonus Equity Share of Rs 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs 2/- each fully paid-up, held by the members of the Company as on the record date i.e., 04 July 2025.

