Sharda Motor Industries allots 2.87 cr bonus equity shares

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
On 07 July 2025

The Board of Sharda Motor Industries at its meeting held on 07 July 2025 has approved the allotment of 2,87,03,853 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 2/- (Rupees Two only) each in the ratio 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new Bonus Equity Share of Rs 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs 2/- each fully paid-up, held by the members of the Company as on the record date i.e., 04 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

