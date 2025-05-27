Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 49.13% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net loss of Kiran Vyapar reported to Rs 12.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.13% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.26% to Rs 60.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 202.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.27% to Rs 112.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.9723.53 -49 112.38132.64 -15 OPM %-60.82-0.72 -60.9471.91 - PBDT-13.087.79 PL 77.68221.83 -65 PBT-13.137.73 PL 77.49221.64 -65 NP-12.757.78 PL 60.18202.33 -70

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

